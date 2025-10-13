India’s Women's World Cup dream in peril after back-to-back heartbreaks; what must happen to make semis?

For the second consecutive match, India failed to defend competitive totals in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 at home. After losing to South Africa with seven balls to spare in Visakhapatnam, the defending champions suffered another heartbreak at the same venue, as Australia chased down a record 331 with an over to spare. While the back-to-back losses didn’t affect India’s points-table standing, semifinal hopes are now beginning to fade. India's Shree Charani with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's captain Alyssa Healy during the Women's World Cup match(PTI )

India kicked off their campaign with a modest 59-run win in a rain-marred clash against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, before crushing Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo. Despite these victories, flaws in India’s batting surfaced in the next two games against stronger opponents, allowing South Africa and Australia to capitalise. While the top order failed against South Africa, the lower order collapsed for just 36 runs in seven overs against Australia.

India still remain in the third spot in the points table, with four points from four games, and have a positive net run rate (+0.682) as well, but the twin losses left their campaign in danger. After much-expected wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the next four were always the stretch of vulnerability for India, and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side faltered in the first two, leaving their chances entirely on the impending two clashes. They face an undefeated England, placed second in the table, in Indore on Sunday, before travelling to Navi Mumbai for a game against New Zealand on October 23.

How can India make the Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal?

The simpler equation would be a win in all their remaining three matches, which includes their final game against Bangladesh, potentially guaranteeing a top-four finish and subsequently a semifinal qualification.

However, if India keep their batting issues unaddressed and are unwilling to abandon their five-bowler strategy, they will find it difficult to crack the England code later this week, and a loss in Indore would then leave their entire semifinal chances hanging in the balance.

Australia and England could all but secure their semifinal spots within this week as they face a beleaguered Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively, before the rivals face off on October 22, which could potentially decide the top two spots in the table. India's only chance of disrupting England's party is with a win in Indore on Sunday, which could not only keep them in the top four but also push the team to a top-two finish.

The other worrying factor for India is South Africa, who face a struggling Asian trio of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively, in their next three matches. And a much-expected hat-trick of victories could propel their chances of a top-four finish.

Hence, if India lose to England, their entire fate of making the semis would depend on the match against New Zealand, who would head into the game after matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively.