Indonesia vs Bhutan Live Score: Indonesia score after 1 overs is 6/0

Indonesia vs Bhutan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024. Match will start on 01 Feb 2024 at 12:20 PM

Venue : Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok



Indonesia squad -

Anjar Tadarus, Gede Arta, Gede Yogi Prastama, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede ...Read More Priandana, Kadek Gamantika, Padmakar Surve, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kesuma, Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Dhanesh Shetty, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Muhammad Afis, Wayan Budiarta

Bhutan squad -

Namgang Chejay, Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Tashi Phuntsho, Thinley Jamtsho, Jigme Dorji, Manoj Adhikari, Sonam Chophel, Anand Mongar, Karma Dorji, Ngawang Thinley, Sonam Yeshey, Tashi Chophel, Tashi Dorji, Tenzin Wangchuk

Indonesia vs Bhutan Live Score, Match 5 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024