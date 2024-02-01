Indonesia vs Bhutan Live Score: Indonesia score after 1 overs is 6/0
Indonesia vs Bhutan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024. Match will start on 01 Feb 2024 at 12:20 PM
Venue : Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Indonesia squad -
Anjar Tadarus, Gede Arta, Gede Yogi Prastama, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede ...Read More Priandana, Kadek Gamantika, Padmakar Surve, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kesuma, Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Dhanesh Shetty, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Muhammad Afis, Wayan Budiarta
Bhutan squad -
Namgang Chejay, Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Tashi Phuntsho, Thinley Jamtsho, Jigme Dorji, Manoj Adhikari, Sonam Chophel, Anand Mongar, Karma Dorji, Ngawang Thinley, Sonam Yeshey, Tashi Chophel, Tashi Dorji, Tenzin Wangchuk
Tenzin Wangchuk 0/6 (1)Feb 01, 2024 12:24 PM ISTIndonesia vs Bhutan Live Score: Anjar Tadarus smashed a Four on Tenzin Wangchuk bowling . Indonesia at 6/0 after 0.6 overs
Indonesia vs Bhutan Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.Feb 01, 2024 11:21 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024
Indonesia vs Bhutan Match Details
Match 5 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024 between Indonesia and Bhutan to be held at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok at 12:20 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
