Smriti Mandhana’s world record: Batter becomes 1st cricketer to get 10 consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs while chasing
Indian women’s team opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday altered the record books after scoring her 18th ODI half-century against South Africa in Lucknow. She slammed an unbeaten 80 off 64 balls in the second ODI as the Indian side registered a comprehensive 9-wicket win to level the five-match series at 1-1.
With this scintillating knock, Mandhana became the first-ever cricketer to smash 10 consecutive 50-plus scores in One Day Internationals while chasing. She went past New Zealand's Suzie Bates who had nine successive 50-plus scores while chasing – a feat which she achieved between 2015 and 2017.
No other cricketer, either male or female, has scored more than six 50-plus scores in consecutive ODI matches while chasing.
A look at the list of women batters with fifties in most consecutive innings while chasing in ODIs.
Earlier in the match, senior Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami returned with figures of 10-0-42-4 and she was ably supported by fellow seamer Mansi Joshi (2/23) and left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/37) as India dismissed South Africa for a paltry 157 after opting to field.
Mandhana and Punam Raut (62 not out, 89 balls) then shared an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the second wicket with India overhauling the target in only 28.4 overs to bounce back from their eight-wicket loss in the first ODI.
In the 20th over, Mandhana picked up successive fours to get to her fifty in style, while Raut crossed the 50-run mark with an innovative short behind the keeper. The Indian opener eventually scored the winning runs with successive fours in the 29th over.
Mandhana’s innings was laced with 10 fours and three sixes while Raut dropped anchor at one end and also hit eight boundaries.
After defeating South Africa by 9 wickets, Jhulan said her side managed to execute their plans well in the game.
“It was absolutely a team effort. We managed to execute our plans. Today was a much-disciplined bowling attack... In the first match, the performance was not up to the mark. In this match, whatever we planned, we managed to execute it,” Jhulan said in the virtual post-match press conference.
