e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of T20 series in Australia

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that after the latest MRI reports taken after a rehab period, the doctors had advised Hasan another three to four weeks of rest.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
File photo of Hasan Ali.
File photo of Hasan Ali.( Reuters)
         

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali will miss the T20 series in Australia due to a back problem which has kept him out of competitive cricket since the World Cup in England. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that after the latest MRI reports taken after a rehab period, the doctors had advised Hasan another three to four weeks of rest. “Hasan has been undergoing rehab at the national cricket academy in Lahore but apparently his back problem is taking time to heal,” said the official.

Hasan, 25, has been a vital cog of the Pakistan bowling attack especially in white-ball cricket and over the three formats he has taken 148 wickets. He played a stellar role in Pakistan winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy but in the recent World Cup, he struggled with his bowling form.

Hasan, who has played in 53 ODIs, 30 T20 internationals and nine Tests, is unlikely to be considered for the two Tests in Australia, beginning November 21.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 10:10 IST

tags
top news
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
LIVE| 8.73 % turnout until 9 AM in Haryana Assembly Election
LIVE| 8.73 % turnout until 9 AM in Haryana Assembly Election
Month-old infant killed, 5 injured in fire at children’s hospital in Hyderabad
Month-old infant killed, 5 injured in fire at children’s hospital in Hyderabad
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
Longest direct flight from New York reaches Sydney, marks aviation feat
Longest direct flight from New York reaches Sydney, marks aviation feat
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting begins in Haryana and Maharashtra
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting begins in Haryana and Maharashtra
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019DRDOPM ModiXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProCISF Recruitment 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket