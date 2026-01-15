Injured Washington Sundar ruled out of New Zealand T20Is; World Cup availability in doubt: Report

Having sustained an injury during the ongoing ODI series vs New Zealand, Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series vs New Zealand due to a side strain. The all-rounder experienced discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI vs New Zealand, following which he was also ruled out of the ODI series. India's Washington Sundar during a practice session. (PTI)

According to a PTI report, Sundar is not expected to recover in time for the five-match T20I series, scheduled to begin on January 21.

Also Read: Just 23 in Rajkot, yet Virat Kohli proves he's in a league of his own A BCCI official told PTI, "Washington Sundar has been ruled out from T20 series vs NZ due to side strain."

In the first ODI, Sundar walked out to bat despite his injury and helped KL Rahul guide India to victory. After the match, Rahul revealed that he didn't know that Sundar couldn't run and also praised the all-rounder for his role in the match-winning partnership.

Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni has been roped in as his replacement in the India squad for the ODI series. It is his maiden India call-up. Tilak Varma is also set to miss the first three games of the T20I series after undergoing testicular surgery in Rajkot recently.

Sundar is also part of the T20 World Cup squad. Recent news has raised questions about his availability for the tournament.

After losing the first ODI, New Zealand managed to stage a comeback in the second fixture, levelling the series. Chasing 285 runs, the visitors cruised to 286/3 in 47.3 overs, courtesy of Daryl Mitchell's (131*) unbeaten ton. Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips (32*) also remained unbeaten.

Initially, KL Rahul's (112*) century saw INdia post 284/7 in 50 overs. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal (56) got a half-century. For New Zealand's bowling department, Kris Clarke took three wickets.