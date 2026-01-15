Just 23 in Rajkot, yet Virat Kohli proves he's in a league of his own

ViratVirat Kohli’s 23 in Rajkot in the second ODI vs New Zealand looked like one of those “he got in… then got out” moments that instantly becomes a talking point. Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal during the second ODI. (PTI)

But if you zoom out and treat getting out in the 20s as a proper data problem, it actually ends up reading like a compliment to his ODI career - not a flaw.

The Rajkot 23 was a reminder Across Kohli’s ODI career, he has:

310 ODIs, 298 innings, 47 not outs

14,673 runs at an average of 58.45

53 hundreds, 77 fifties Those 47 not outs matter, because they tell you how many times he actually got dismissed:

298 innings - 47 not outs = 251 dismissals

Now let us see this through the 20s lens:

Kohli has 27 ODI innings where he finished between 20 and 29. Only two of those were not outs. So, he has been dismissed in the 20s exactly 25 times.

Here is what those 25 dismissals in the 20s mean in context:

As a share of dismissals: 25 out of 251 = about 10%

As a share of innings: 25 out of 298 = 8.38% So roughly nine out of every ten Kohli ODI innings do not end in the 20s, they mostly push beyond that.

That is why a Kohli 23 feels newsworthy in the first place: because it’s very unusual for him to end there.