INR 1.55 crore loss for Mumbai Indians: How each Jasprit Bumrah delivery cost MI INR 6.45 lakh

Mumbai Indians had 243 on the board, a record Ryan Rickelton hundred behind them, and Jasprit Bumrah still available for four overs. On most IPL nights, that is supposed to be the comfort blanket. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede, it became the most alarming part of the collapse. Jasprit Bumrah during an IPL 2026 match. (PTI)

SRH chased 244 in 18.4 overs to win by six wickets, making it the fourth-highest successful chase in IPL history. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen drove a chase that made even a huge first-innings score look under-protected.

The rarest part of the night was not that Bumrah went wicketless. It was that Mumbai repeatedly turned to him at control points and got no control back. Our model rated his bowling impact at -21.22 points. That gives Bumrah a match worth of - ₹26.53 lakh. At his ₹18 crore price, spread across a 14-match league, his per-match cost is around ₹1.29 crore. The final match-layer result: a loss of ₹1.55 crore. So, it can also be said that each delivery of Jasprit Bumrah cost MI about ₹6.45 lakh in the match.

This valuation is based on a cricket impact model designed exclusively by the author. The model assesses a player’s match contribution across batting, bowling, fielding, match situation, phase pressure, and role difficulty, then converts that impact into a rupee value using the player’s auction price and expected season usage.

It is not a salary calculation or an official IPL metric. It is an analytical estimate meant to show whether a player delivered above or below his cost for that match or phase of the season. The figures should be read as model-based valuations, not exact financial earnings.

Where MI expected Bumrah to control the chase, SRH found release The first call came early. SRH were 11/0 after the first over. Bumrah’s opening over was meant to stop the Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma acceleration before it became a fire. He started with some control, but the overs slipped through wides, a six and a boundary. MI needed pressure. SRH left the over at 25/0.

The second call came at the end of the Powerplay, and this was the real break point. SRH were already 74/0 after five overs, but a Bumrah over still gave MI a route back: force a quiet sixth, drag the chase back below absurd speed, and make the middle overs heavier. Instead, the over went for boundaries again. Head and Abhishek had already turned the Powerplay into a launchpad, and Bumrah’s second over failed to close the gate.

The opening stand had already taken SRH close to escape velocity before MI found wickets. That matters because Bumrah’s first two interventions came before the stand was broken. This was exactly the window where MI needed their best bowler to create friction. Instead, SRH reached a point where even wickets did not fully disturb the chase.

The third call came after MI had finally taken wickets. SRH were 176/3 after 13 overs, needing 68 off 42. With Heinrich Klaasen at the crease, MI needed one of two things from Bumrah: a wicket or an economical over. He gave neither. Klaasen took him for six, Nitish Kumar Reddy found a boundary, and the over went for 13. SRH moved to 189/3. The required equation dropped to 55 from 36.

That was the moment MI’s hope of a comeback lost its spine. Bumrah had arrived not as a strike weapon, but as a defensive necessity. SRH still attacked him.

The final call came in the 18th over. SRH needed 24 off 18, still gettable, but a tight Bumrah over could have forced the chase deeper. Instead, Klaasen hit him for four, and Salil Arora launched him for six. Bumrah finished with 0/54.

The damage was not one bad ball. It was four failed rescue attempts.

The over-by-over control map from our data shows the pattern clearly: