Interview | ‘I should be smarter than the batters’: Shivam Dube reveals India’s plan to use him in difficult overs

Shivam Dube, the Indian all-rounder, last played an international match on July 25, but the next three months promise to be demanding, with a packed schedule ahead. The T20I team will travel across the globe for several assignments, but none bigger than the Asian Games, which begin on September 19. The BCCI has named a full-strength squad, with the pressure on Shreyas Iyer's Indian team to defend the gold medal from Hangzhou three years ago. Shivam Dube last played for India in the series against Zimbabwe. (AP Photo/Wonder Mashura)

In the previous Asian Games, India had bagged the top honour under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Dube part of the winning squad. At the time, India had sent a B team, but the all-rounder made his mark, chipping in with 25 off 19 balls in the quarter-final against Nepal. Cricket enthusiasts may fondly remember him conceding just six runs in the final over.

Three years on, a lot has changed about him. Dube has transformed into a full-utility player, and his bowling, too, has come of age. Under bowling coach Morne Morkel, Dube has realised his potential, even playing as India's second frontline pacer during last year's Asia Cup final in Hardik Pandya's absence.

Besides bowling, Dube also performs the difficult job of finishing T20I games with the bat and has been nailing the specialist role of late. Batting in the middle to lower-middle order comes with its own set of challenges, as players don't get many deliveries to play around with, but Dube has slowly and steadily warmed to the role.

As the build-up to the Asian Games intensifies, HT Digital caught up with the 33-year-old to discuss his preparations and willingness to do whatever is required of the team.

Excerpts: The next upcoming big assignment is the Asian Games. How excited are you about playing in such a global event and winning gold? How much value does it hold for you? The Asian Games are a very big thing. We won gold last time in 2023, and repeating that would be a great opportunity for my team and me. So it feels great, and it's a really big thing for us to be playing in the Asian Games, representing our country, and doing so in Japan.

Ahead of the Asian Games, India will play three T20Is against Afghanistan. Do you think it would be the ideal preparation? We aren't using the Afghanistan series as preparation for the Asian Games. When you play any series for the national team, you can't think that I'll use this series to prepare myself for the next assignment. It doesn't look good, and it doesn't suit our style as well. It's a big challenge for us to play against Afghanistan, and yes, we will try to win the series.

You recently partnered with ASICS. What appealed to you about this association, and what does representing a performance-driven brand like this mean to you as a professional athlete? It feels great to be part of the ASICS family, and the brand is amazing. It's one of the best brands in the world, I feel. So, joining one of the best brands in the world feels great, and wearing the ASICS jersey and representing it everywhere feels great to me.

As an all-rounder, my game demands a lot, batting, bowling, and fielding, often in the same day, so having footwear that supports me through all of it is incredibly important. Beyond that, what I really connect with ASICS is its philosophy of Sound Mind, Sound Body. So much of what shows up on the field is a result of what happens away from it. The training, the recovery, the mental preparation before the next challenge.