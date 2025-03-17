Inzamam-ul-Haq reacts to Mohammad Hafeez disrespecting 90s stars: 'Pakistan cricket would lose its...'

The decline of Pakistan cricket is clear to everyone. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side recently crashed out of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 after failing to win group-stage matches against New Zealand and India. During the tournament, former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez took a jibe at the cricketers who played in the 90s, saying they failed to win a World Cup for Pakistan. Inzamam-ul-Haq reacts to Mohammad Hafeez trashing the legacy of 90s cricketers. (AFP )

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has now reacted to this statement, saying no one can trash the legacy of players who represented Pakistan in the 1990s. He said the world knows their achievements, and no one should make a statement like this.

Earlier, Hafeez, speaking in front of Shoaib Malik and Shoaib Akhtar, questioned the legacy left behind by the star-studded Pakistan team of the 1990s. Hafeez pointed out how Pakistan lost the 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups.

During a media interaction in Lahore, Inzamam was asked about Hafeez's statement, and he didn't mince his words when calling out the former Pakistan coach.

"If we look at the players from the 90s generation, Pakistan cricket would lose its strength without them. If you look at players who have won something after the 90s, they are also from the 90s batch," said Inzamam.

"The performers were from the 90s. The era of the 90s has given us a lot. No one should come up with statements like this. I don't know what he said exactly. Everyone knows what the 90s cricketers have done for the country," he added.

After winning the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan had to wait 17 years for another ICC title as the Younis Khan-led side won the T20 World Cup in England. Pakistan then waited another eight years to win the Champions Trophy.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram also reacted to Hafeez's comments, saying he didn't want to give attention despite having much to say.

'Pakistan cricket not moving in the right direction'

Pakistan recently lost by nine wickets in the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. In the series opener, Pakistan was bundled out for 91. The new-look team, captained by Salman Ali Agha, failed to leave any impression.

Inzamam reckons Pakistan is not moving in the right direction, and several wrong calls are being made.

"We are not working in the right direction and making the wrong calls in many areas. I think that the cricket board now needs to learn from its mistakes and not repeat the same mistakes we have made in the last two years," said Inzamam.

"In the past two years, the performance of the Pakistan team has been declining. If we don't work in the right direction, we will continue to fall further. We need to sit down and think about where the mistakes are being made," he added.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand in the second T20I on Tuesday, March 18.