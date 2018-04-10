IPL 2018: Andre Russell hits 36-ball 88* to rally Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Andre Russell struck a 26–ball half century to pull Kolkata Knight Riders out of trouble in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. (IPL 2018 highlights, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders)

The big Caribbean all-rounder struck one four and 11 sixes – three in one over of Dwayne Bravo -- to reach 88*. His partnership with skipper Dinesh Karthik was crucial after KKR were down to 89/5 halfway through the innings. (Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Scorecard)

Russell, still less than fully fit and seen wearing kinesic tape on his right hamstring before the game, hit IPL debutant Shardul Thakur for two sixes in a row after creaming Shane Watson through cover to give the innings some momentum in CSK’s den.

He dominated the sixth wicket partnership with Dinesh Karthik, bringing up 50 of the stand in 38 deliveries to help KKR find late momentum in their innings.

He targetted the 17th over of Dwayne Bravo before completing his half-century, after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side had taken control by taking wickets going into the death overs.