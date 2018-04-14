IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings’ Lungi Ngidi to return home after father’s death

Chennai Super Kings and South African cricket team bowler Lungi Ngidi is set to return home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as soon as possible after the sudden death of his father, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Saturday. (IPL 2018 full coverage)

“Cricket South Africa is shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr Ngidi. We would like to extend our most sincere condolences to Lungi and his family. May the Lord be with him and comfort the rest of the Ngidi Family during this difficult time,” said CSA President, Chris Nenzani in the statement.

“I am taking this moment to pass my condolences to the Ngidi family. It has to be even more difficult to lose a father figure at such a young age for Lungi. May the soul of Mr Ngidi rest peacefully,” added CSA Acting Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe.

Chennai Super Kings have won both of their matches so far in the IPL 2018. They defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game and followed that up with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Lungi Ngidi has yet to feature in a game for the MS Dhoni-led side and this indefinite leave of absence means he is unlikely to pull on the famous yellow shirt any time soon.