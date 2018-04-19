IPL 2018: Kane Williamson’s half-century goes in vain for Sunrisers Hyderabad

After Chris Gayle’s onslaught for Kings XI Punjab, skipper Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad’s reply with a sedate fifty off 39 balls inclusive of two fours and two sixes. With 194 needed off 20 overs, Willamson came in at a tricky time after Shikhar Dhawan retired hurt after suffering blow on elbow off Barinder Sran and Wriddhiman Saha was cleaned bowled by Mohit Sharma for individual score of six. (Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018, highlights)

After a small partnership with Yusuf Pathan, Willamson found an able partner in Manish Pandey as the duo tried to get the chase back on track. But with KXIP bowlers, especially spinners led by R Ashwin keeping things tight, Willamson had to resort to taking singles and doubles with occasional boundary. (Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018 IPL, full cricket score)

But duo, and most importantly Willamson hung in there as they gathered 76 runs off 56 balls for the third wicket. The SRH skipper started off with a four off Mohit Sharma and initially let Pathan take on the scoring mantle. With Mujeeb Ur Rehman prving tricky to read, he targeted Ashwin whenever a lose ball was offered. Both his sixes came off Ashwin as he kept SRH in hunt despite a soaring run rate. He was eventually caught by Aaron Finch off Andrew Tye off a knuckleball for 54 off 41. SRH ultimately fell short y 15 runs.