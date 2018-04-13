IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders face tough test against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad

Two games don’t constitute a trend especially in T20s but Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) go into Saturday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match here against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) worrying about Indians in their pace attack. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

More specifically, R Vinay Kumar. In 3.5 overs in two games where he bowled the first and last overs, the Karnataka medium-pacer has leaked 64 runs which contributed to KKR not being able to defend 202 in Chennai. It had Heath Streak, KKR’s bowling coach, pointing out that at Kumar’s pace, which is around 125-130 kmph, accuracy and execution becomes more important than someone who bowls at 135-140 kmph.

So, enter Kamlesh Nagarkoti or Shivam Mavi? “At this point, can’t say whether we are going for Nagarkoti or Mavi. We will think about it tonight and decide the combination, take a call (on Saturday),” said skipper Dinesh Karthik after training on Friday. Having played on Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipped training before the game.

READ: IPL has helped cricketers of the world, says Sachin Tendulkar

The India under-19 stars bowl a lot faster than 34-year-old Vinay but running in against Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, to say nothing of Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan, will be a lot different than bowling in the teens’ World Cup.

The teams are evenly matched in the spin department but even with Mitchell Johnson available, KKR look a step behind when it comes to fast bowlers.

READ: IPL 2018: MS Dhoni increasing big hits will serve Chennai Super Kings better

What could also be tested is KKR’s lower middle-order. Given the depth in their bowling, the opposition could create a case of Hyderabad blues for the Knights whose power hitting at the top and back-end have so far covered for Rinku Singh and those who follow him.

Current leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad have conceded only 125 and 147 on way to making it two-in-two and on Thursday, they restricted Mumbai Indians without Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

READ: Ian Chappell backs Indian cricket team to win Test series in Australia

It would therefore be interesting to see if KKR give Ishank Jaggi his first game of IPL 11. Jaggi has been a journeyman whose first IPL team was Deccan Chargers, which made way for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chris Lynn’s connection with them is more immediate but not later than 2013. Contrast that with Shakib, Pandey and Pathan being an integral part of KKR and it could also mean that Eden doesn’t feel like home only for the purple shirts.

“Yusuf and Manish know all the grounds in India. They will feel familiar here but all players are aware of how it goes around in India for sure,” said Karthik.

As a Knight, Pathan hit a 22-ball 72 here against Sunrisers in 2014 that is part of IPL folklore. It had helped KKR notch up one of their five straight wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden. That is how it stands going into Saturday night and the new-look home team would certainly hope the trend continues.