IPL 2018 Live streaming, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - Where to follow RR vs MI live

Live streaming of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur is available online. Rajasthan Royals have two wins from five matches while Mumbai Indians have one win from four matches. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of IPL.

When is Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match will played on April 22, 2018.

Where will Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match be played?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match start?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where will Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 live streaming?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/