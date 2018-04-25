IPL 2018 live streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - Where to follow SRH vs KXIP live

Live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, is available online. Sunrisers Hyderabad will have revenge on their minds when they face an in-form Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match. Sunrisers have looked a balanced side with skipper Kane Williamson leading the from the front with 259 runs and Kaul standing out with nine wickets in the tournament so far. But it was KXIP who had handed out a 15-run loss to the Sunrisers earlier at Mohali. Match starts at 8:00 pm IST (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match will played on April 26, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match, start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match, will start at 08:00 pm IST.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match live streaming?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/