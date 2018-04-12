IPL 2018: Mayank Markande continues meteoric rise with brilliant haul

Mumbai Indians’ leg-spinner Mayank Markande continued to take giant strides after his haul of 4/23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, following up from an impressive three-wicket debut spell against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last week. (UPDATES) (SCORECARD)

Markande bowled 11 dot balls and accounted for the likes of Wriddhiman Saha (22), Shikhar Dhawan (45), Manish Pandey (11) and Shakib Al Hasan (12) to help Mumbai Indians fight after yet another ordinary batting performance.

Mumbai Indians were earlier restricted to 147/9 after Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson inserted Mumbai Indians to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Markande’s quick googly was too much for Saha who was trapped leg-before, whereas the on-song Dhawan (45) was caught at the long leg boundary having top edged a sweep. The SRH openers had added 62 in a brisk manner.

The 20-year-old leg-spinner provided Mumbai two more breakthroughs when he got Manish Pandey (11)caught by Rohit Sharma on a false stroke, and had Shakib (12) chopping one onto his wickets as he tried to late-cut the bowler.

Mumbai Indians needed such a performance after a dismal batting show and a strong start by the SRH batsmen. This performance has tested Sunrisers Hyderabad’s middle order for the first time as they had earlier won their clash against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.