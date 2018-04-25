IPL 2018: No pressure while playing with Chris Gayle, R Ashwin – Ankit Rajpoot

In a star-studded line up of Kings XI Punjab, Ankit Rajpoot may seem to be a young domestic cricketer trying to excel among seniors. But the 24-year-old fast bowler says he feels no pressure to be among the likes of Chris Gayle and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“I don’t feel like a junior. There is no pressure at all to be in a dressing room filled with stars. The only pressure that I feel is about my own performance. I have played almost with everybody in domestic tournaments or in previous IPLs (for Kolkata Knight Riders),” said Rajpoot, ahead of Kings XI Punjab’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Rajpoot took two crucial wickets in Kings XI Punjab’s previous match against Delhi Daredevils, which the former won by four runs. The fast bowler was adjudged the Man of the Match for his b figures of 2/23.

“I am not trying to experiment a lot. Last match went well and I am looking forward to do the same things against Sunrisers Hyderabad,” he said.

On Chris Gayle’s injury status, Rajpoot said: “I don’t have any detailed knowledge about his injury status. The team management may decide on him later.”

Gayle sat out of the match against Delhi Daredevils with a sore muscle.