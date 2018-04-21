IPL 2018: Shane Warne apologises after Rajasthan Royals’ ‘terrible display’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Shane Watson’s swashbuckling hundred (106, 57b) consigned Rajasthan Royals to a 64-run defeat in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game in Pune on Friday. (CSK v RR HIGHLIGHTS)

Watson, who was part of Royals from 2008 to 2015, tormented his old franchise by blasting a century in only 51 balls as CSK amassed a mammoth 204/5 while batting first at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Royals, in reply, were skittled out for 140 in 18.3 overs and suffered their third defeat in five matches of the cash-rich league. With this loss, Rajasthan have dropped to fifth position on the points table. (CSK v RR SCORECARD)

After another poor performance from the team, Rajasthan Royals mentor and former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne rendered a heartfelt apology to all the fans on Twitter. Warne, who has gone back home for a short holiday, though asked fans to be patient and continue to support Royals players.

“Apologies to all the @rajasthanroyals fans as that was a terrible display tonight in all 3 departments. The boys are trying & will come good so don’t lose hope, stay patient - we will get it right. Win the next 2 games and be 4/3 at the halfway stage - 2/5 is not ok !#IPL2018,” Warne wrote in his tweet.

This was Rajasthan’s second consecutive loss in the tournament having earlier lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur. They next play defending champions Mumbai Indians at home on Sunday.