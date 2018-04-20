Live cricket score, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two franchises that returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after serving bans in the aftermath of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, will come face to face for the first time in the ongoing edition, keen to regain lost momentum. A loss in their last outing has hurt both the former champions and they will look to get back to winning ways when they face off. With two wins and as many defeats, RR are fifth with four points, while CSK also have equal number of points with two wins from three games. They are placed fourth because of better net run-rate. Follow live cricket score of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs (RR) Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

While it’s still early days in the season, both teams need to fix a few issues before the tournament moves towards the business end. And bringing in Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the big-hitting Dwayne Bravo can’t be an option for Chennai.

For the Royals, they desperately need to find bowling momentum going forward. They haven’t bundled out the opposition even once so far and with 14 wickets in their four games, they’ve been the most ineffective bowling attack.