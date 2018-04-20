Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018, live cricket score

After losing their previous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 clash by a whisker, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to start off with a win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at their new home ground -- the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, tonight. CSK were forced to move out of their original home venue in Chennai amid political unrest over the Cauvery water-sharing issue. Both CSK and RR, who have returned to the league after serving two year bans following the spot-fixing scandal, will face each other for the first time in the ongoing edition. Follow live cricket score of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs (RR) Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune here (LIVE UPDATES)

