IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of matches
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Upcoming Match Schedule - Find a list of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Upcoming Match Schedule in IPL 2018 Season with full list of matches, Venues details, players information, Match Timings etc.cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2018 13:59 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad were rocked by the ban imposed by IPL’s governing body on their captain David Warner after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. And so New Zealander Kane Williamson will lead the team in their sixth year in the tournament. Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was retained by the outfit and will have added responsibility in Warner’s absence. IPL’s leading wicket taker for the past two seasons, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, was the team third retention. The franchise’s biggest buy was big-hitter Manish Pandey, who is expected to join Wriddhiman Saha in the middle order. Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite and Shakib Al Hasan are some of the other big names. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)
SRH full fixtures:
Monday, April 9
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Thursday, April 12
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Saturday, April 14
Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Thursday, April 19
Opponent: Kings XI Punjab
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Sunday, April 22
Opponent: Chennai Super Kings
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Tuesday, April 24
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Thursday, April 26
Opponent: Kings XI Punjab
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunday, April 29
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Saturday, May 5
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Monday, May 7
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Thursday, May 10
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Sunday, May 13
Opponent: Chennai Super Kings
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Thursday, May 17
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Saturday, May 19
Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad