IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad were rocked by the ban imposed by IPL’s governing body on their captain David Warner after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. And so New Zealander Kane Williamson will lead the team in their sixth year in the tournament. Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was retained by the outfit and will have added responsibility in Warner’s absence. IPL’s leading wicket taker for the past two seasons, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, was the team third retention. The franchise’s biggest buy was big-hitter Manish Pandey, who is expected to join Wriddhiman Saha in the middle order. Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite and Shakib Al Hasan are some of the other big names. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

SRH full fixtures:

Monday, April 9

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Thursday, April 12

Opponent: Mumbai Indians

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday, April 14

Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Thursday, April 19

Opponent: Kings XI Punjab

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Sunday, April 22

Opponent: Chennai Super Kings

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday, April 24

Opponent: Mumbai Indians

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday, April 26

Opponent: Kings XI Punjab

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunday, April 29

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday, May 5

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Monday, May 7

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Thursday, May 10

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Sunday, May 13

Opponent: Chennai Super Kings

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Thursday, May 17

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday, May 19

Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad