IPL 2018: Virat Kohli hits 31st 50 for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli struck a 26–ball fifty, his 31st in Indian Premier League (IPL), during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB’s) failed chase of a massive 218-run target against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (RCB vs RR highlights)

The highest successful run chase in IPL is 217, by Rajasthan Royals against the defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009, and the RCB skipper led the charge after the Ajinkya Rahane-led team piled up 217/4. (RCB vs RR scorecard)

Kohli, however, got out after scoring 57, and RCB could only manage 198/6 in 20 overs, falling short by 19 runs.

Arriving in the first over after opener Brendon McCullum’s dismissal, Kohli took off straightaway, driving pacer Dhawal Kulkarni through the off-side and then through midwicket for fours.

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham also bore the brunt and when England all-rounder Ben Stokes came on for the sixth over, he hit him for two more boundaries, one on either side of the wicket.

He then dispatched left-arm spinner D Arcy Short’s second ball over long-on for six before driving leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal to mid on for a single to complet his fifty off 26 deliveries, in the ninth over.

He raised a 44-ball 77-run second wicket partnership with Quinton de Kock (26 off 19 ball) before the partnership was broken in the eighth over.

Kohli had got starts in the first two games but could not cash in, and looked good to get his fifth century.