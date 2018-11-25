IPL 2019 auction to take place in Jaipur on December 18: Report

If reports are to be believed, the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auction is set to take place in Jaipur on December 18. The same report also suggests that the start time of the auction has been changed from 10 am to 3 pm (Indian Standard Time).

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, the change in timing is keeping in mind the prime time slot i.e between 7-10 pm. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to make the most of this slot and they feel that the auction will gain more eyeballs because of this change in timing.

Also, the report claimed that unlike last season, the 2019 auction will be a one-day affair. The auction for 2018 edition of the league took place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

The dates for the 12th edition of the cash-rich league hasn’t been decided yet and Hindustan Times had earlier reported that it could be played outside India if the dates of the month and a half long tournament clashes with that of the general elections.

“If the dates of the general elections clash with those of the Indian Premier League, then the tournament will be held outside the country. But as of now, we are waiting for the dates to decide on how to go ahead with the scheduling,” IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla told Hindustan Times in September.

