11 runs needed for Kolkata Knight Riders in the super over and the Delhi Capitals team management handed the ball to South Africa international Kagiso Rabada. The fast bowler was not having a great day as he finished with figures of 1/41 in his four overs during the first innings and was targeted by the in-form Andre Russell.

However, Rabada executed yorkers perfectly in the tense situation to guide DC to their second victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. He conceded just seven runs in the over as the hosts clinched the encounter.

The start was not ideal for the fast bowler as Russell scored the boundary of the first ball of the super over.

However, he came back brilliantly with two perfect yorkers and the second one resulted in the dismissal of the dangerous Russell. He continued to bowl brilliantly and with KKR was unable to score the neccesary runs.

“We weren’t sure who was going to bowl and then Hopesy came up to me and said I was going to bowl that over. Obviously lots of nerves. I just saw it as a simulation and glad it paid off. You have to keep your wits about you and be really clear on what you have to bowl. I just went with yorkers and it worked in the end. I was clear and backed my plan,” the South Africa fast bowler said after the match.

The match had ended in a tie after Delhi, chasing 186 for victory, finished their 20 overs on 185 for six, with Prithvi Shaw hitting 99 at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Earlier, Russell smashed 62 off 28 balls and shared a crucial 95–run stand with his skipper Dinesh Karthik (50 off 36 balls) for the sixth wicket.

