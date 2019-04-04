IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals’ Predicted XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Skipper Shreyas Iyer would look to sort out his team’s lower-order woes and strive for consistency when Delhi Capitals face a rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match in New Delhi on Thursday.

A dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab exposed Delhi’s batting frailties and Iyer would look to plug those holes to stand a chance of taming Sunrisers, who have been on a roll with back-to-back wins.

A new look Delhi made a rampaging start to the season with a superb win over three-time champions Mumbai Indians but since then they have struggled with their lower-order. Delhi are currently fifth in the eight team standings with two wins and as many loses after four games and consistency is something which they would be looking for. Delhi had failed to score six runs from the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders, thus taking the match to Super Over and it was only due to Kagiso Rabada’s superb yorkers, they had managed to scrape through in the end.

However, Delhi’s lower-order came unstuck against Kings XI on Monday night when they inexplicably lost seven wickets for eight runs to lose the game by 14 runs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: Mohammad Kaif not happy with this ‘unfair practice’ in Indian Premier League

Delhi were 144 for three in the 17th over, chasing 167 before being bowled out for 152 in 19.2 overs.

“I am really speechless. Really disappointing. It is a crucial match and losing such matches is not going to benefit us. Mentally we need to train ourselves - we are getting good starts, need to finish better,” Iyer had said. Rishabh Pant, who played a superb knock of 78 to pile up a mammoth 213 against Mumbai in the first match, has been the highest run-scorer for Delhi while the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Iyer and Colin Ingram too have been among runs.

The Delhi Capitals played with four fast bowlers in the match in Mohali. Since, they are back at the Feroz Shah Kotla, they may bring back another spinner into the side - Amit Mishra in place of Avesh Khan. The pacer failed to impress in the match against KXIP. He conceded 30 runs in 3 overs and didn’t pick up a wicket.

Delhi Capitals predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Lamichhane, Prithvi Shaw.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 12:07 IST