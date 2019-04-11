Today in New Delhi, India
IPL 2019: KKR rope in Matt Kelly as Anrich Nortje’s replacement

cricket Updated: Apr 11, 2019 12:32 IST
PTI
PTI
Kolkata
IPL 2019,Kolkata Knight Riders,KKR
File image of Matt Kelly (Getty Images)

Kolkata Knight Riders Thursday signed uncapped Australian pacer Matt Kelly to replace their injured South African import Anrich Nortje in the ongoing IPL.

The 24-year-old Kelly, a right-arm pace bowler, has played 16 First-Class matches, five List A games and 12 T20s so far and has not featured in the past editions of the IPL, the franchise said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Nortje was ruled out of the tournament right at the start when he sustained a shoulder injury. Nortje was bought by the KKR at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:32 IST

