IPL 2019, KKR vs DC statistical highlights: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill set records

Shikhar Dhawan found form with a 63-ball 97 and powered Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in Kolkata on Friday, leaving two legends at the visiting dugout beaming.

Chasing 179, Colin Ingram launched one down the ground to finish the game in style and deny Dhawan what would have been his maiden hundred in this format.

Coach Ricky Ponting was the first to stand up and applaud the big six from Ingram, and advisor Sourav Ganguly had a smile on his face.

Two days ahead of the Indian team selection for the World Cup, Dhawan, who survived a review on 11, decorated his knock with 11 boundaries and two sixes, as Delhi registered only their second IPL win at the Eden Gardens.

Delhi climbed to fourth spot with eight points from seven matches, while this was KKR’s second straight defeat after losing to Chennai Super Kings in their last match. They now have eight points from seven games.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

- Shubman Gill, who scored 65 runs from 39 balls, recorded the third highest individual score by a KKR batsman in this IPL season.

- The Delhi Capitals, who reached 57/2 in six overs, recorded their best Powerplay score of this season.

- Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 97 runs off 63 balls, recorded his highest score in the Indian Premier League. His previous best was 95* for the Deccan Chargers against Kings XI Punjab in 2011.

- Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant recorded Delhi Capitals’ best partnership in this season so far. Dhawan and Pant strung a partnership of 105 runs for the third wicket.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 11:33 IST