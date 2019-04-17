IPL 2019 live streaming: When and where to watch SRH vs CSK on live TV online

Having missed the World Cup bus, Ambati Rayudu will be aiming to make a statement when a marauding Chennai Super Kings take on a desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL encounter here on Wednesday.

While CSK sit pretty on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, Sunrisers’ have suddenly gone off the boil with a hat-trick of defeats, including an inexplicable batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game.

While CSK have had plans A, B and C for various situations, Sunrisers have failed miserably whenever their their opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have failed to perform. Barring Warner’s 400 runs and Bairstow’s 304 runs, the next best is World Cup bound Vijay Shankar’s 132 runs.

