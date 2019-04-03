IPL 2019: Mujeeb Ur Rahman picks Virat Kohli as his favourite cricketer - Watch

Kings XI Punjab spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite cricketer in a recent interview. In a video posted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Afghanistan cricketer answered a lot of questions from his favourite cricketer to the teammate he hangs out with the most.

Excerpts from the interview -

Say Something in Hindi

Apna Time Aayega

Your favourite cricketer?

Virat Kohli

A KXIP teammate you hangout with the most?

Sarfaraz Khan

What would you rather do- Face Rashid Khan or bowl to Mohammad Shahzad?

Face Rashid Khan

Where would you rather bowl- opening overs, middle overs or at the death?

Opening the bowling

Sam Curran picked up four wickets for 11 runs, including the season’s first hat-trick, to propel Kings XI Punjab to a 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Monday.

Chasing 167 for victory, Capitals looked to be cruising at 144/3 in the 17th over with Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram at the crease. But they lost seven wickets for eight runs as the Kings XI bowlers ripped through the batting line-up.

Kings XI Punjab have moved up to second as a result with six points, behind leaders Chennai Super Kings on net run rate, while the Capitals remain in fifth place.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 18:52 IST