IPL 2019: Numbers reveal cause of concern for David Warner ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

David Warner has made a dream comeback to top level cricket with three fifty-plus scores in his first three matches in the IPL. The opening batsman has notched scores of 85 against Kolkata Knight Riders, 69 against Rajasthan Royals and 100* against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Warner will be up against a team versus whom he has recorded the least number of runs in the IPL (among active teams).

The Australian has scored 203 runs in 8 matches against the Delhi team. The Sunrisers face the Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Thursday. Sunrisers’ opening pair David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have recorded a century stand in every match of IPL 2019 so far. Warner has been involved in a hundred-run opening stand against every current IPL team except Mumbai and Delhi. Can Delhi restrict Warner’s free-flowing innings once again?

However, Warner has had a good time at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The opening batsman has scored 758 runs in 29 T20s at the venue.

After the six-wicket defeat to KKR in their opener, Sunrisers roared their way back into the tournament, largely riding on Warner and Bairstow’s exploits and come Thursday, they would be eyeing a hat-trick of wins. Among Sunrisers’ bowlers, Afghanistan spin duo of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan would look to do the maximum damage, while pacer Sandeep Sharma too has done well with four wickets.

But Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performance, especially at the death, has been a major concern for Sunrisers.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 10:42 IST