IPL 2019: Rahul Dravid has his say on Ravichandran Ashwin ‘mankading’ Jos Buttler

The Indian Premier League has got off to another electrifying start and just like it does every year, it has generated a major talking point yet again. The controversy this time is an on-field one. The match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab was headed for a close finish as Jog Buttler was taking the hosts close in a big chase.

Jos Buttler was on his way to a great century, but Kings XI Punjab’s captain Ashwin noticed that Buttler was backing up too far at the non-striker’s end. Ashwin, while delivering the sixth ball of the 13th over of the match, acted as if he was delivering a ball and then took the bails off once Buttler had left the crease during Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab’s IPL 2019 opener in Jaipur on Monday.

The umpires declared him out and Buttler was livid with Ashwin as he walked off the field. The wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed for 69 runs from 43 balls. It was a crucial moment in the match as Buttler was taking the match away from Punjab.

Since then Ashwin has faced a lot of criticism for his actions with Royals mentor Shane Warne calling his act ‘embarrassing and disgraceful’. But the off spinner has found support from a former India cricketer who is viewed as a gentleman in the world game and is widely respected for his sportsman spirit.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid backed KXIP skipper, saying that Ashwin was ‘well within his rights’ to do what he did in an interview to Times of India.

“It’s within the laws of the game and that’s pretty clear. So I don’t have a problem with someone deciding to do it. Ashwin was well within his rights to do what he did. However, personally, I would prefer it if somebody warns someone first. That would be my personal choice, but I respect someone’s view to think differently.”

Talking about the negative reactions that Ashwin has been getting, Dravid felt that they were ‘overblown’.

“I think some of the reactions were overblown. Questioning Ashwin’s character because he did that is totally wrong. He has every right to his view. You might not agree with it, but it was well within his rights to do it and that does not make him a bad person. Like I said, I would rather he had warned first, but if he chose not to do it, then that’s his interpretation and you can’t have issue with that. It is not about being a gentleman or a non-gentleman. This is not a judgement on his character, but his reading of the law. He has not cheated anybody, nor is he a bad person because he did that,” Dravid, who had earlier coached Rajasthan Royals, added.

