‘Mankad’ Row in IPL - This is what Don Bradman thought about the rule

The ‘mankad’ controversy in IPL 2019 is refusing to die down as cricketers, former cricketers, fans and pundits have been weighing in on the issue. Some have backed the rule and thus sided with Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin. While others have questioned Ashwin over his decision to run out Jos Buttler during his team’s tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals.

The point remains that Buttler was adjudged out and that is because what Ashwin did was within the rules of the game. According to the Laws of Cricket 41.16, “Non-striker leaving his/her ground early: If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out. Whether the attempt is successful or not, the ball shall not count as one in the over.”

This law became famous as the ‘Mankad’ rule during India’s maiden tour to Australia in 1947 when Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad twice dismissed Bill Brown by removing the bails when he was outside the crease. The Australian Press slammed Mankad and that is how the name for the dismissal became famous.

But despite the media going against Mankad, Australia’s then captain and one of the game’s biggest legends, Sir Donald Bradman, felt that there was nothing wrong with what Mankad did.

Bradman would later go on to articulate his views about the incident in his autobiography ‘Farewell to Cricket’.

“For the life of me, I can’t understand why [the press] questioned his sportsmanship. The laws of cricket make it quite clear that the non-striker must keep within his ground until the ball has been delivered. If not, why is the provision there which enables the bowler to run him out? By backing up too far or too early, the non-striker is very obviously gaining an unfair advantage,” Bradman wrote.

From the Greatest of them all the Don himself 🙏 pic.twitter.com/p8Thpa0LjM — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) March 27, 2019

Support has been pouring in for Ashwin as several former cricketers have backed the bowler. But Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne, a cricketing legend himself, has slammed Ashwin on twitter for his decision to ‘mankad’ Buttler.

Warne in a series of tweets wrote, “So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a Captain & as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall & agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to u BCCI - this a not a good look for the #IPL.”

Last point on the embarrassing & disgraceful act of @ashwinravi99 ! This win at all costs mentality has got to stop & the integrity of the game along with the spirit of the game must be of the most importance, as we need to set examples to the young boys & girls playing cricket ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

“Sorry - one more thing to add. If Ben Stokes did what Ashwin did to @imVkohli it would be ok ? I’m just very disappointed in Ashwin as I thought he had integrity & class. Kings lost a lot of supporters tonight. Especially young boys and girls ! I do hope the BCCI does something,” he concluded.

Well, it seems there is still some time to go before we can see an end this debate.

