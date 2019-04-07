IPL 2019: Ravindra Jadeja’s new look has Chennai Super Kings teammates in splits - Watch

Chennai Super Kings are having a great time on the pitch in the on going Indian Premier League and they are a happy bunch off it as well. In a new video shared by the franchise on Twitter, the entire team can be seen having a great time courtesy Ravindra Jadeja.

Yes, Sir Jaddu, as he is fondly called, is the centre of all the attraction it seems due to a new look that he is sporting. “Say hello to Sir Jaddu’s One day BM (Brown Mane)!,” CSK’s said.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK for years now, can be seen sporting a brown beard, which is causing a lot of amusement to his teammates. Captain MS Dhoni can be seen speaking animatedly to Jadeja. While the likes of Suresh Raina, Mohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur are all seen checking out the new colour on Jadeja’s beard.

The left-arm spinner has so far picked up 4 wickets in 5 matches while he has not been required to make a big contribution with the bat yet.

Jadeja is no stranger to new looks during the IPL as he has sported different kind of hairstyles during the tournament over the years.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 18:29 IST