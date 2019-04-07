IPL 2019 RCB vs DC Turning Point: Kagiso Rabada picks three in an over

Royal Challengers Bangalore were desperately looking for their first win of the season at home against Delhi Capitals but it wasn’t to be yet again. It didn’t start well for the hosts as captain Virat Kohli lost the toss and Delhi chose to field first.

Kohli was once again the lone warrior as wickets kept falling around him on a pitch that wasn’t the easiest to bat on. The captain was looking to explode towards the end after creating a good platform for the team and showed his intent with a couple of big hits in the 17th over. With three overs to go, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer brought Kagiso Rabada back in the attack.

The South African repaid the faith of his captain by sending back Virat Kohli off the first ball of the over. Rabada sent back the dangerous Akshdeep Nath off his third delivery and then accounted for Pawan Negi on the last ball of the over.

The three wickets put a spanner in RCB’s wheel as they managed to move from 133/5 to 149/8 in their last 18 deliveries. The target eventually was chased down by Delhi Capitals with more than an over to spare.

Kagiso Rabada finished with figures of 4/21 and was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’. The 18th over of the innings thus became the turning point of the match.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 19:55 IST