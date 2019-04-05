IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli’s biggest threat, AB de Villiers’ Achilles heel - Top 5 player battles

When Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Kolkata Knight Riders, it will be a clash between two sides which are on the opposite of the spectrum. KKR have wins under their belt, there are players who are in tune with the roles assigned to them and have a balanced squad.

For RCB, however, the scenario is very different. There is confusion in the ranks over the players, their roles, the batting positions and the form of the even the overseas players. It could well be the match which will make the mountain even steeper for Kohli, it could be the match which kickstarts their campaign.

It will be about specific players, their roles and their faceoffs as skippers will identify marquee players to get the job done.

Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine

Piyush Chawla informed on the eve of the match that Sunil Narine is fit and good to go and Dinesh Karthik will toss the ball to him as soon as Virat Kohli takes guard.

Kohli has managed to score only 73 runs in 76 balls from Sunil Narine and has perished twice to the West Indian. This battle in the powerplay overs could well determine the course of this match.

AB de Villiers vs Piyush Chawla

AB de Villiers has struggled to pick the googly this season and his record against Piyush Chawla is not entirely flattering. He averages 24.92 against KKR in 18 matches - the lowest for him against any opponent.

Against Piyush Chawla, the numbers are quite dismal. He has scored only 45 runs in 46 balls and has been dismissed 4 times over the season. Another huge matchup and the personal winning this duel could well win the match for his side.

Dinesh Karthik vs Umesh Yadav

Dinesh Karthik has been a fine batsman for KKR over the last couple of seasons. He has the game to adapt according to the situation and this is where he holds the key in the middle order.

His record against Umesh Yadav is remarkable and has dominated RCB’s pace spearhead. Karthik has faced 32 balls from Umesh Yadav and has smoked 60 runs at a strike rate of 187.50.

Umesh has been in good form this season, but against a confident Karthik, he task will be cut out.

Robin Uthappa vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Over the past seasons, Chahal has bowled 30 deliveries to Robin Uthappa and has conceded 39 runs. He has dismissed him once which makes this battle a balanced one and hence, both players would be keen to walk away with bragging rights once the match ends.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer came into this IPL with a lot of expectations but has not been able to translate them into performances so far. However, he has the talent and the game to dominate the spinners which could make Kohli give him an extended rope.

The left-hander dominated Kuldeep Yadav in the ODI series against India and RCB would hope for more of the same in this match.

