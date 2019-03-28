IPL 2019, RCB vs MI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

With Jasprit Bumrah “ready and roaring” after an injury scare, Mumbai Indians would fancy their chances against an erratic Royal Challengers Bangalore when the two star-studded teams square off in the IPL here on Thursday. The big sub-plot of the contest would be the world’s best ODI batsman -- Virat Kohli -- taking guard against the world’s best ODI bowler -- Bumrah -- in a format notorious for its unpredictability.

Bumrah’s shoulder injury was a cause of concern for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai but India’s premier pacer seems to have recovered in time to be back in the fold.

Both teams will be eager to register their first win of the IPL and the onus will be on Kohli and Rohit, both of who failed with the bat in their respective opening matches.

Mumbai will also be boosted by the availability of Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga.

Where is the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians being played?

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played in Bengaluru

What time does the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 13:51 IST