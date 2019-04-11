IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma posts video of wife giving Spanish lessons to daughter - Watch

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma might be busy with the Indian Premier League but his heart is with his young family. Rohit, who became a father a few months ago, posted a video on Thursday on his Twitter wall of his three month old daughter.

In the video, the baby can be seen joyfully responding to a woman’s voice. The voice is of Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh who is heard giving Spanish lessons to her daughter. Rohit apty titled the post, “Spanish lessons at 3 months #muybien”

The two got married in the year 2015. Rohit Sharma is currently the vice-captain of India in limited overs cricket and is a vital member of the ODI team, which will take part in the 2019 ICC World Cup later this year.

Rohit, who missed Mumbai Indians’ last match against Kings XI Punjab is expected to be back for the next game. Speaking about Rohit’s injury status Kieron Pollard said, “Rohit is the captain of the team and it was only a precautionary measure for the team. He should be back in the next game. I would gladly give it back to him and field at the boundary, while also thinking of what to contribute to the team.”

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:32 IST