IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli to take Royal Challengers Bangalore forward

Royal Challengers Bangalore have started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on possibly the worst note possible with four losses in their first four matches. The star-studded batting have failed to fire for RCB repeatedly and a lot of questions have been asked about the team management and their strategies.

However, former India skipper and Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly believes that it is a passing phase for RCB skipper Virat Kohli and backed him to take his team forward in the tournament.

“He played well last season, I think it’s a passing phase for him this season. The amount of runs he’s (Virat) scored for India, I guess no player is close to that. He needs to take the back seat and think with a calm and composed mind with the team. There are still matches ahead. I won’t rule out RCB as there is still time and I hope to see him take the team forward,” Ganguly told IndiaTV.

READ: Mohammad Kaif not happy with this ‘unfair practice’ in IPL 2019

Kohli hasn’t looked at his best as a batsman with just 78 runs to his name in four matches of IPL 2019. He has struggled to provide his team with good starts and in the last encounter, he was foxed by the spin of Shreyas Gopal.

With the World Cup 2019 just around the corner, this is not good news for the Indian cricket team and the skipper will surely be looking to bounce back when RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 16:45 IST