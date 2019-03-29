IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: Top 5 player battles to watch out for

For Rajasthan Royals, they lost a match which they had no business to lose. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, they were second only to Andre Russell - both sides would feel they should been off the mark, but will now face each other hoping to win their first game of the season.

It will once again boil down to specific plans and strategies against different players and we take a look at 5 key player battles which could dictate the course of the match.

Dhawal Kulkarni vs David Warner

After missing out the last season, David Warner announced his arrival in some style in the first match of the season with a brilliant innings of 85. However, he should be watchful against Dhawal Kulkarni, who has had a lid on him over the past seasons.

In the 52 balls faced from Dhawal, Warner has managed to score only 44 runs at a strike rate of 84.62. Kulkarni has got his man on a couple of occasions and this battle at the top of the order could be pivotal in the match.

Rashid Khan vs Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler will be well past the Mankading episode when he walks out to open the innings in the second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the ball will be thrown to Rashid Khan as soon as he walks out to bat. In the 6 balls Rashid has bowled to Buttler, he has claimed his wicket twice and has given away only 3 runs.

Expect a real contest between the two superstars!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Ajinkya Rahane

The two Indian stalwarts will be up against each other in the powerplay overs and will battle it out to gain ground as soon as possible. However, Bhuvi has controlled Rahane’s strokeplay.

If we take a look at the numbers, Rahane has managed to only score 71 runs in the 78 balls faced so far. Not only this, the fast bowler has managed to get rid of the Rajasthan skipper on 6 occasions and how this contest pans out could well define the contest.

Siddarth Kaul vs Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is now an experienced player in the IPL and his presence in the middle order gives Rajasthan Royals great cushion. He looked good in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders and would once again hold the key against Sunrisers.

His record against Siddarth Kaul is great and this is where the bowler has to be wary. In the 23 balls, Kaul has bowled to Sanju, he has given away 39 runs and has managed to get rid of the batsman on only a single occasion.

This battle between two young men will be a very intriguing watch.

Jaydev Unadkat vs Yusuf Pathan

The big Pathan looked very rusty in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, but he has the credentials to win matches single-handedly for his side. His record against RR, especially against Jaydev Unadkat, is quite impressive.

Rahane likes to use Unadkat in the middle overs, but has to be smart when he bowls against Pathan in the clash.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 00:58 IST