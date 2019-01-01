IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni differ in opinion of resting bowlers with an eye on World Cup

India skipper Virat Kohli while meeting the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Hyderabad during the second Test against West Indies had requested the committee to see if the bowlers can be played sparsely in the Indian Premier League to keep them fresh for the 2019 World Cup in England. But former India skipper MS Dhoni feels that the IPL is the perfect ground for the team management to gauge the fitness of the bowlers.

“Bowling four overs won’t make you tired. The four overs actually keeps you at your best, you are bowling the yorkers, bowling the variation and playing under pressure. I feel the bowlers can still play the whole of the IPL but what they need to manage is what they eat, when they sleep and wake up.

“I would like them to be at their best when it comes to the skill factor. I always felt IPL was the best time to get in shape because I had a lot of time. I was playing only three and a half hours every third day and it gave me time to spend in the gym,” Dhoni said during the launch of a coffee-table book on former BCCI chief N Srinivasan.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians skipper had supposedly told the CoA during the same meeting that it would be impossible for him to drop a player like Jasprit Bumrah if the franchise reaches the play-offs of the IPL.

The cash-rich IPL is set to record a first in its 12th edition. For the first time, it will be played without a chairman or commissioner. In fact, there will also be no governing council in place either since the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has disbanded all committees except for the selection committees and the Cricket Advisory Committee — comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior BCCI executive confirmed that there will indeed be no chairman for the upcoming edition of the league as a fresh committee to look after the IPL will be formed only after the Annual General Meeting is held. The dates for the same are yet to be chalked out.

“Yes, the new chairman will be appointed only after elections are conducted and as of now, all IPL matters will be looked into by the CoA, IPL COO, CEO and the office-bearers,” the official said.

IPL franchises have over the years worked closely with the governing council and its chairman and with talks of the league having to be shifted out of the country if the dates of the tournament clashes with the general elections, the need for a chairman and the governing council was all the more important.

