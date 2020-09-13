e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar explains why Chennai Super Kings may not miss Harbhajan Singh this year

IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar explains why Chennai Super Kings may not miss Harbhajan Singh this year

IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar, the former India fast bowler feels that even though Harbhajan’s absence is a big void, it’s not like CSK are in a position where they’ll badly miss the services of the veteran India off-spinner.

cricket Updated: Sep 13, 2020 17:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Harbhajan Singh
File image of Harbhajan Singh (IPL Image)
         

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings received a second jolt ahead of IPL 2020 when Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons, the second high-profile cricketer from the franchise to withdraw from IPL, after Suresh Raina. However, Ajit Agarkar, the former India fast bowler feels that even though Harbhajan’s absence is a big void, it’s not like CSK are in a position where they’ll badly miss the services of the veteran India off-spinner.

“Well, we have seen when they went to the auction, they already had enough spin. You’ve seen in Chennai when they play, they rely so much on spin because of the conditions,” Agarkar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports. “Harbhajan Singh, obviously, that kind of experience, the quality that you lose, it is going to be a loss, but I think CSK have a lot more cover in that department at least as far as spin is concerned.”

CSK head into the 2020 edition of the IPL with a strong spin bowling unit. With the likes of Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma in their ranks, CSK can be a real threat considering the dry surfaces of the UAE. The surfaces of the Chepauk and Abu Dhabi/Dubai are expected to be similar in many ways and that Agarkar believes can make CSK and its spinner a force to reckon with.

“They have got Piyush Chawla as well that they have brought in. This year they have got Tahir, Santner, so they have got enough spin and they will be hoping that the conditions are in their favour what they get in Chennai, which is a little bit of turn, then those spinners come into play,” Agarkar said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Kangana Ranaut at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Kangana Ranaut at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM
Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar
Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In