IPL 2020 auction: Three players who can start a bidding war

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 14:56 IST

The Indian Premier League auction has over the years witnessed several bidding wars between the leading franchises as they tried to outwit their opponents while going for a marquee player. Sometimes we have witnessed rookie players being sold for unbelievable amount of money because of a bidding war between the teams.

Every IPL franchise goes into the auction with a pool of money and they have their respective strategies and budgets in place for certain players. It is when the choice and interest of two or more teams collide, that we see a bidding war which most certainly helps the player get an astronomical amount.

With the IPL auction slated for December 19 in Kolkata, here are three players who we think have the talent that could lead to a bidding war -

Chris Lynn

The Australian was released by Kolkata Knight Riders which was a rather bizarre move as Lynn showed his pedigree in the just-concluded Abu Dhabi T10 league. He found form at just the right moment and hence, could be a hot property at the auctions. KKR might want to get him back, but there are other sides who too could look at Lynn to beef up their options. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals could be the other sides who could go full throttle for Lynn. Interesting times ahead!

Colin de Grandhomme

The New Zealand all-rounder was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore and this could open a bidding war for him as he ticks a number of boxes. He is a powerful hitter, a very canny bowler and an extremely safe fielder - all the traits which make him a lucrative T20 option. Teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and even Kings XI Punjab could go after him and get him in their ranks for the upcoming season.

Tom Banton

He is England’s newest T20 sensation and had a stellar campaign in the NatWest T20 blast - he peeled off 549 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 161.47. He was also picked for the national side and impressed people with his strokes and promise.

He has a very solid technique and which could hold him good stead when he faces the slower bowlers in India on sluggish pitch. In a conversation, he has already named Mumbai Indians as his favourite side and hence, it would be interesting to see if the defending champions go after him.