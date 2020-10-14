IPL 2020: Bizarre incident unfolds as Rashid Khan gets out twice in one ball against CSK – WATCH

cricket

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 10:27 IST

Match No. 29 of the 2020 Indian Premier League saw a couple of bizarre incidents unfold. Firstly, MS Dhoni and on-field umpire Paul Reiffel got into a bit of an adventure with the ‘uncalled wide ball’ when the CSK captain expressed his displeasure as the official was about to stretch his arms to signal a wide, but stopped after seeing Dhoni’s reaction. However, in the same over, another unusual incident took place that saw Rashid Khan get out twice off the same ball.

With 22 needed off seven balls, Rashid was batting on 14 off seven, having hit a boundary and a six and in the mood to spoil CSK’s party. Off the last ball of the over bowled by Shardul Thakur, Rashid decided to go for a big hit. The batsmen went down on his knees to connect the ball on a full toss, and even though he did seem to have got underneath it, his left leg crashed onto the stumps while playing the shot.

What more, as he connected, the ball landed straight down Deepak Chahar’s throat at long-on, resulting in twin dismissals for the SRH batsman. In the end, CSK won the match by 20 runs and kept their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Watch the video below:

However, as it turns out, Rashid was adjudged out caught and not hit-wicket even though his stumps were disturbed before the catch was taken. Here’s why.

Section 33.5 (Caught to take precedence) of the IPL match playing conditions reads: “If the criteria of clause 33.1are met and the striker is not out Bowled, then he is out Caught, even though a decision against either batsman for another method of dismissal would be justified.”