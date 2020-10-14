e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Bizarre incident unfolds as Rashid Khan gets out twice in one ball against CSK – WATCH

IPL 2020: Bizarre incident unfolds as Rashid Khan gets out twice in one ball against CSK – WATCH

IPL 2020: Off the penultimate over of SRH’s chase against CSK, Rashid Khan fell to two separate modes of dismissals off the same ball.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 10:27 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Rashid Khan walks back after getting out for 14 off 8 balls.
IPL 2020: Rashid Khan walks back after getting out for 14 off 8 balls.(IPL/Sportzpics)
         

Match No. 29 of the 2020 Indian Premier League saw a couple of bizarre incidents unfold. Firstly, MS Dhoni and on-field umpire Paul Reiffel got into a bit of an adventure with the ‘uncalled wide ball’ when the CSK captain expressed his displeasure as the official was about to stretch his arms to signal a wide, but stopped after seeing Dhoni’s reaction. However, in the same over, another unusual incident took place that saw Rashid Khan get out twice off the same ball.

With 22 needed off seven balls, Rashid was batting on 14 off seven, having hit a boundary and a six and in the mood to spoil CSK’s party. Off the last ball of the over bowled by Shardul Thakur, Rashid decided to go for a big hit. The batsmen went down on his knees to connect the ball on a full toss, and even though he did seem to have got underneath it, his left leg crashed onto the stumps while playing the shot.

What more, as he connected, the ball landed straight down Deepak Chahar’s throat at long-on, resulting in twin dismissals for the SRH batsman. In the end, CSK won the match by 20 runs and kept their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Watch the video below: 

However, as it turns out, Rashid was adjudged out caught and not hit-wicket even though his stumps were disturbed before the catch was taken. Here’s why.

Section 33.5 (Caught to take precedence) of the IPL match playing conditions reads: “If the criteria of clause 33.1are met and the striker is not out Bowled, then he is out Caught, even though a decision against either batsman for another method of dismissal would be justified.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases and deaths per million: Health ministry
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases and deaths per million: Health ministry
People will continue struggling for resolution of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
People will continue struggling for resolution of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
Covid-19: ICMR studying reinfections; identifies 3 cases
Covid-19: ICMR studying reinfections; identifies 3 cases
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
Army reveals Pak’s terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak ‘mission’
Army reveals Pak’s terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In