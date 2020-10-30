e-paper
IPL 2020: Chris Gayle becomes first player in history of T20 cricket to hit thousand sixes

IPL 2020: Gayle completed a huge milestone during the innings as he became the first batsman in history to score 1000 sixes in T20 cricket. Yes, you read it right, 1000 sixes. 

Oct 30, 2020
Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.(PTI)
         

Christopher Henry Gayle turned the clock back in IPL 2020 on Friday night as he gave the Rajasthan bowlers a royal hammering to score 99 runs in just 63 deliveries, helping Kings XI Punjab post an imposing total of 185 runs on the board.

Gayle was in great touch from the beginning as he kept hitting boundaries at will. He hit 6 fours and 8 sixes during his innings and looked set for his record extending 7th IPL century, before being clean bowled in the final over by Jofra Archer.

ALSO READ: After getting dismissed by him, MS Dhoni gives tips to Varun Chakravarthy - WATCH

Gayle completed a huge milestone during the innings as he became the first batsman in history to score 1000 sixes in T20 cricket. Yes, you read it right, 1000 sixes. 

He leads the six-hitting list in T20 cricket by a long distance as second placed Kieron Pollard has hit 690 maximums.

Gayle has been in tremendous form this season after making a delayed entry into the competition. Ever since his entry Kings XI Punjab have been a completely different side as the ‘Universe Boss’ has powered the team to five consecutive win, which has catapulted the team from the bottom of the table to becoming a strong contender for a place in the play-offs.

