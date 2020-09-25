IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI vs DC: Two changes, shuffle in batting order likely for CSK

cricket

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:25 IST

The focus will firmly be on MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in the match no. 7 of IPL 2020 on Friday.

A lot was said about Dhoni’s approach and his decision to bat at No.7 when CSK were chasing 217 against Rajasthan Royals. They ended up losing the match by 16 runs. The three-time winners will look to change that when they face DC, who are coming off a Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab.

Shane Watson – The former Australia batsman looked in great shape in the last match. He hit four sixes and scored 33 off 21 before one ball kept low and hit his stumps. He would aim for a big one against DC.

Faf du Plessis – It was a strange innings from Faf du Plessis. For the first 20-odd balls he couldn’t clear the 30 yeards with precision but gradually he found form and hit seven sixes on his way to 72 off 37 balls against RR. He might open the batting after Murali Vijay’s flo show in two games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad – He had forgettable IPL debut. He ran down the track and missed it completely to get out stumped for a golden duck. With Ambati Rayudu yet to regain his fitness, Gaikwad might just another opportunity and this time a better position against DC to showcase his talent.

Kedar Jadhav - Kedar Jadhav has to stand up and take some responsibility. A solid 20 won’t be enough when Rayudu and Raina aren’t there. He should bat at No.4 against DC

MS Dhoni – The best thing for CSK was that Dhoni hit a hat-trick of sixes in the final over of the RR match, showing that he still has it in him and perhaps just needs to bat a bit higher. While Dhoni’s batting position has always remained a mystery, we might just see him come up at No.5 against DC.

Ravindra Jadeja – Jadeja would be disappointed with his bowling performance against RR. But he is a quality cricketer and we can expect him to bounce back strong with both bat and ball on Friday.

Sam Curran – One of the reasons for Dhoni batting at No.7 in CSK’s first two games, has been Sam Curran. The England all-rounder was promoted in both the matches and to be honest he did a fine job of a pinch-hitter. His bowling was pretty good too in front of the onslaught of Samson and Smith.

Dwayne Bravo – CSK head coach Stephen Fleming hinted that Bravo is recovering well and he might just be included in CSK’s important match against DC. With Bravo’s arrival, CSK’s death bowling issues will be sorted and he is more than handy with the bat at No.8

Deepak Chahar – He has fast risen as CSK’s no.1 pace bowler but so far hasn’t been able to provide that early breakthrough which he’s known for. He might just turn it around against DC.

Shardul Thakur – With Fleming indicating that Ngidi might just be given a break after conceding 30 runs in the last over against RR, this should open the doors for India pacer Shardul Thakur.

Piyush Chawla – He had a night to forget against RR. But Piyush Chawla is an experienced campaigner and we can expect him to bounce back strong.