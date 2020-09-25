CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Battle of oldest and youngest captain between MS Dhoni and Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2020 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) : Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the match No.7 of Indian Premier League 2020 in the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. It will be a battle between IPL’s oldest and also the most experienced captain MS Dhoni and the youngest Shreyas Iyer. CSK are coming off a 16-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals while DC started off with a dramatic Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab.

Follow CSK vs DC live score, IPL 2020 here:

17:00 hrs IST Faf du Plessis holds the key for CSK Du Pessis has started IPL 2020 in fine form scoring 2 half centuries in 2 matches. • In the opener against Mumbai Indians with Rayudu leading the charge Du Plessis played the anchor and stayed till the end scoring 58 not out from 44 balls. • In the 2nd match against RR with CSK chasing 217 Du Plessis showed his attacking instincts scoring 72 of 37 balls which was the highest by a CSK player. • It was the First time since 2016 that Du Plessis has scored back to back 50s • Du Plessis has played as an opener majorly in IPL, but CSK have played him at No 3 this year and he has excelled so far.





16:50 hrs IST CSK vs DC, venue insight of Dubai Highest Team Total: 184/1 By Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Delhi Capitals Lowest Team Total: 133/10 By Rajasthan Royals Against Chennai Super Kings Highest Individual Score: 89 By Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) Against Delhi Capitals In 2020. Best Bowling Figures: 4/14 By Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) Against Mumbai Indians Highest Partnership: 128 By David Warner And Aaron Finch (Sunrisers Hyderabad) For 2nd Wicket Against Delhi Capitals Win Rate Batting First: 44.44% (4 Won; 5 Lost)





16:38 hrs IST Dwayne Bravo might just return today CSK head coach Stephen Fleming dropped a hint that Bravo might just be included in the playing XI against DC if he proves his fitness before the match. Bravo has been a go-to player for CSK especially in the death overs. Lungi Ngidi, who played in the previous two games, leaked a lot of runs in the death overs. CSK would hope Bravo regains his fitness soon.





16:30 hrs IST Areas of concern for CSK against DC CSK might have an overwhelming record against DC but they have a few areas of concerns this year. 1) CSK opening combination of Shane Watson and Murali doesn’t seem to be working. 2) Big void in top order created by Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina’s absence. 3) Too many all-rounders, unsettled middle-order. 4) Where should MS Dhoni bat?





16:26 hrs IST CSK vs DC - head-to-head stats in IPL It is heavily in CSK’s favour. CSK and DC have faced each other 21 times in the IPL. The Dhoni-led side has won 15 of those while Delhi have only 6. With a 71.43 win percentage, CSK have one of the best records against DC.





16:20 hrs IST Will R Ashwin play against CSK today? Well it’s a question on everyone’s mind. But what thing we all will agree that the injury Ashwin suffered is not bas ad as it looked initially. The first thing on all our minds was that he must’ve dislocated his left shoulder but thankfully, that is not the case. He was seen without the sling in the post-match presentation and DC assistant coach Mohammad Kaif did not rule out the possibility of the off-spinner playing today against CSK. But if he can’t then he will be replaced by Amit Mishra.





16:13 hrs IST CSK vs DC live - Who has the upper hand? Aritra: I’m going with Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant might get a big one today and not to forget Prithvi Shaw. Just get a feeling, this is his match. Yes, by now all of our readers must be aware that I tend to the back whoever is against CSK, nothing against them, just hat the dominance of anyone on anything. So here’s to this being DC’s season. Aditya: CSK are known to come back strong after a performance... well... quite like the other night. Despite the loss, I don’t think we should forget that the margin was brought down to just 16 runs, with Faf du Plessis playing a blinder of a knock. Although having said that, really looking forward to Amit Mishra possibly getting a game as R Ashwin’s replacement. Karan: Look, guys, I think Delhi Capitals are going to win this one. Chennai Super Kings will be on the backfoot after all the chatter. MS Dhoni is only a human and he must be in two minds - should he bat higher or should he go by his instincts and push himself lower down the batting order. Interesting to see if CSK make a change. My bet will be on Delhi Capitals.





16:04 hrs IST CSK vs DC - the oldest and the youngest Chennai Super Kings is led by MS Dhoni - the oldest captain of IPL while DC is led by Shreyas Iyer - the youngest captain of the tournament. Based on average age, CSK is also the oldest one in IPL. DC, on other hand have a perfect mix of youth and experience. But Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw batting in top 4, it is surely driven by the next gen Indian cricketers.



