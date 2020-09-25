IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and Online

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:56 IST

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Streaming: After narrowly escaping defeat against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals will face off against Delhi Capitals in their second game of the season on Friday. After losing to Rajasthan Royals in their second game of IPL 2020, CSK-led MS Dhoni will be eager to get back to winning ways against DC. Chennai might make a few changes in the team line-up, especially with Piyush Chawla getting hit for plenty in the previous match. Delhi, on the other hand, will also have to make one change at least with R Ashwin reportedly still not fit for duty. Ashwin’s absence will be a huge loss for DC.

Here’s all you need to know about CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai in the UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (September 25th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between CSK vs DC online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.