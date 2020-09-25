IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: ‘He has a lot of fight in him,’ KL Rahul impressed with young Indian spinner

cricket

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:48 IST

KL Rahul played a captain’s knock on Thursday as Kings XI Punjab thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. With that victory, KXIP have toppled Mumbai Indians’ from the top spot in the Indian Premier League points table. Rahul smashed 132 runs off 69 balls as KXIP gave RCB a target of 207. KXIP bowlers performed brilliantly as they bowled out RCB for just 109 runs.

One of the star performers with the ball for KXIP was 20-year-old leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. India’s U-19 cricket star picked up 3 wickets on Thursday as he rattled seasoned batsmen with his bowling. Bishnoi removed Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar and Umesh Yadav as KXIP won the match easily.

KXIP captain Rahul was all praise for Bishnoi as he applauded his fighting spirit after the match.

“Something that has impressed me in him (Bishoni’s heart of coming back even after an expensive start). I watched the U-19 World Cup. He has a lot of fight in him. Every time I throw the ball he wants to do well, he was a little nervous bowling at guys like Finchy and AB, once he got through that he did well,” added Rahul.

Rahul also said that he was lacking confidence in his skills as a batsman heading into the team’s second IPL fixture. Rahul starred with an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls as KXIP outplayed RCB by 97 runs.”I have actually been not so confident (hitting it this well). I had a chat with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) yesterday, he said how are you feeling, I said that I am not feeling completely in control of my batting, he said you must be joking, you are hitting really well,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

He had already spoken about his fears leading up to the IPL, considering he was coming back after a five-month long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”Quite honestly I was nervous but I knew if I spend time in the middle, hit a few balls from the middle of bat, it will all settle down. I try to do (the same routines as I did when I was a player) but as a captain you have shortened time and you are running around and doing a lot of things,” Rahul said.

Rahul is captaining in the IPL for the first time.”I still try to maintain the same routine. Once I am in the middle and during the toss is the only time I feel like a captain and otherwise I try to balance being a player and the captain,” he said.After Rahul starred with the bat, KXIP bowlers put a disciplined performance to bundle out RCB for 109 in 17 overs.

“It’s as complete a team performance as it can get. We had few different plans going into this game.We knew RCB have a power packed batting line up and we had to get 2-3 wickets up front and that also meant putting runs on the board, we know what these guys can do if they get set. The analyst, coaches and the management will be happy.”