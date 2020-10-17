e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:57 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

The 34th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals is currently on at SHARJAH. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat. Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings have scored 29 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Tushar Deshpande bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 2nd over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Tushar Deshpande and it was an expensive one. CSK's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

3 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 14 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 5.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 116 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dusshera. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dusshera. But conditions apply
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In