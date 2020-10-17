e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Chasing a target of 180 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 10 overs was 76 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Dwayne Bravo bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

12 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur which was an expensive one.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

10 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Karn Sharma.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.6. At the same stage, CSK were 71/1. Delhi Capitals need 104 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.4.

